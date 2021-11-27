Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €66.14 ($75.16).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DPW. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($79.55) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($75.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($87.50) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.44 ($83.45) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

FRA DPW traded down €1.39 ($1.58) on Friday, reaching €53.94 ($61.30). The company had a trading volume of 4,166,990 shares. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($34.68) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($46.95). The company’s fifty day moving average is €55.09 and its 200-day moving average is €56.48.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

