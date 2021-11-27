Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) Short Interest Update

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,900 shares, an increase of 2,536.3% from the October 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $10,642,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $6,951,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $6,052,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 0.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 568,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,900,000. 66.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VTAQ stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.00. 85,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,637. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95. Ventoux CCM Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.36.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

