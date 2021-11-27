Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 90.7% from the October 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ PSCC traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $111.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.74 and a 200-day moving average of $103.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.473 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 260.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at $482,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at $466,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

