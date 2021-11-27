Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a decline of 90.8% from the October 31st total of 663,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the third quarter worth $500,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the third quarter worth $298,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the third quarter worth $4,612,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shore Bancshares by 46.7% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 124,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 39,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHBI traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.80. 15,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,688. Shore Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $23.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.53 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

SHBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

