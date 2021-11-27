NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.5% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,385.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,741,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,414,000 after buying an additional 1,624,731 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $72,021,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,660,000 after buying an additional 904,543 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,995,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,909,000 after buying an additional 827,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,790,000.

Shares of VXUS opened at $62.46 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $67.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

