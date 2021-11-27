Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,407 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises about 1.8% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $21,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.91.

In other Ecolab news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 214,208 shares of company stock valued at $48,361,710 in the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab stock opened at $226.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.15 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.28 and a 200-day moving average of $219.28.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

