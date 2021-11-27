Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.43 Million Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,053.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 80.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,907,000 after buying an additional 23,651 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.8% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock opened at $289.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $283.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.44. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $195.88 and a one year high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.15.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

