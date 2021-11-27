$1.43 EPS Expected for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60. ServiceNow posted earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $6.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $7.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Citigroup upped their price target on ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $850.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.48.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total value of $357,215.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total transaction of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,137 shares of company stock valued at $16,245,151. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,432,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 118.6% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 1,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $649.55. 729,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,977. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a PE ratio of 595.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $662.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $594.09. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

