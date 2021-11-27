Peoples Financial Services CORP. Lowers Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 4.3% in the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 6,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.1% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 0.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.99. 4,829,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,321,690. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $78.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $43.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.01.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.674 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 120.27%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENB. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.07.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

