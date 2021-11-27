Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Position Lessened by LCM Capital Management Inc

LCM Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Yum! Brands comprises 0.7% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded down $2.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,737. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.18 and a 52 week high of $135.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.54%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total value of $184,498.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,328.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,955 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Oppenheimer lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.68.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

