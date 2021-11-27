Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Cut by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises 0.9% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 95,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,969,000 after acquiring an additional 32,516 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $3.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.31. 2,767,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $74.50 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.60. The company has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

