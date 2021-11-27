Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by LCM Capital Management Inc

LCM Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $3.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.31. 2,767,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,661,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.60. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $74.50 and a twelve month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Several analysts have commented on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.