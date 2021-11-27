Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 280.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Separately, Stephens raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

Genuine Parts stock traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.38. 353,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $93.62 and a 12-month high of $139.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.