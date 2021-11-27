HGK Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. State Street accounts for 1.7% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in State Street by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC grew its position in State Street by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STT traded down $4.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.35. 1,330,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,407. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $68.80 and a 1 year high of $100.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.57 and a 200 day moving average of $88.84.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on STT. UBS Group upped their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.79.

In related news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $2,207,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,960 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

