Curio Governance Trading Up 15.5% This Week (CGT)

Curio Governance (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 27th. In the last week, Curio Governance has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. Curio Governance has a total market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $37,222.00 worth of Curio Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curio Governance coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00044474 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008968 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.05 or 0.00233283 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00088513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Curio Governance

Curio Governance (CRYPTO:CGT) is a coin. It launched on February 21st, 2020. Curio Governance’s total supply is 56,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,032,854 coins. Curio Governance’s official Twitter account is @cache_gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

