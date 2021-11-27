NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NortonLifeLock also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.420-$0.440 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NLOK. HSBC cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NLOK traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.99. 2,808,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,931,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average is $26.19. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NortonLifeLock stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,389 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of NortonLifeLock worth $53,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.