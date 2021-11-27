DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 321,353 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 321,353 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 1.0% of DNB Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $159,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 29.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,704,000 after buying an additional 1,045,572 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 378.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,408,000 after purchasing an additional 891,596 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $99,988,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,495,000 after purchasing an additional 664,246 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 13,971.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 604,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 600,072 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines stock opened at $115.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.25 and a 200-day moving average of $138.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.43.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.