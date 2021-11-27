Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,352 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $17,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in Netflix by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Netflix by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,738 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $665.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $294.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $643.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $567.45. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $478.54 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 price target (up previously from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Erste Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.70.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,820 shares of company stock valued at $84,175,491. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.