Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Buys 124 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 581.1% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 27,712 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 541,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,052,000 after acquiring an additional 200,043 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,171,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $949,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG opened at $315.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $307.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.27. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.41 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.