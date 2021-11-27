Short Interest in Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Grows By 2,100.0%

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 2,100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TTTPF stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $7.44. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,810. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.26. Tremor International has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $12.10.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

