Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TLPFY stock traded up $4.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,263. Teleperformance has a twelve month low of $160.74 and a twelve month high of $229.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.58.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TLPFY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Teleperformance to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleperformance has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

