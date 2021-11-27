Short Interest in Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Increases By 3,890.9%

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, an increase of 3,890.9% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

Swedish Match AB (publ) stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.21. The company had a trading volume of 136,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,559. Swedish Match AB has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.62.

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.