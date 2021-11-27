BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $403,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NSC opened at $269.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $269.68 and a 200 day moving average of $266.69. The company has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $226.09 and a 1-year high of $296.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

