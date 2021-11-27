Fortem Financial Group LLC Buys 508 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.4% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $122,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 182.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 17.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 78.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 87,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after buying an additional 38,567 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $60.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $80.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.07.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

