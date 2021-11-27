Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Will Post Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) to announce earnings of $2.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.17 and the highest is $2.36. Bath & Body Works reported earnings of $3.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $5.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bath & Body Works.
Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 211.22% and a net margin of 14.24%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $889,125,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $468,997,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $382,655,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BBWI stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,867,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.72. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $82.00.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.
About Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
