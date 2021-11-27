Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Will Post Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) to announce earnings of $2.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.17 and the highest is $2.36. Bath & Body Works reported earnings of $3.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $5.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 211.22% and a net margin of 14.24%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Argus raised Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $889,125,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $468,997,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $382,655,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBWI stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,867,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.72. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

