Belt Finance (BELT) Price Hits $4.92

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 27th. One Belt Finance coin can now be bought for about $4.92 or 0.00008956 BTC on popular exchanges. Belt Finance has a market capitalization of $43.00 million and $936,450.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00065103 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00079259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00106221 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,106.88 or 0.07470114 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,906.27 or 0.99870585 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Belt Finance Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 8,732,044 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

