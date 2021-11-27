Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.800-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90 billion-$2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.79 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Endo International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $5.83. 3,547,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,665,291. Endo International has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. Endo International had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 108.42%. The business had revenue of $772.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Endo International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,708 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.93% of Endo International worth $7,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

