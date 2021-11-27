Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.02. Antares Pharma reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

ATRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antares Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 508,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,163. Antares Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $561.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 595,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 24,787 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Antares Pharma by 357.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,607 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,136 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Antares Pharma by 77.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 225,049 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 97,989 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Antares Pharma by 69.1% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 108,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 44,309 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Antares Pharma by 19.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,250 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the period. 48.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

