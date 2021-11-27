HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,233 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 9.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in TEGNA by 16,021.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Shares of TGNA stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.85. 1,247,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,064. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.