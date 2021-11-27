HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,210 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

HGK Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317,476 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,113,000. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 96.8% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,693,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,592,000 after purchasing an additional 833,202 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,177,000 after purchasing an additional 752,189 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,514,000 after purchasing an additional 723,357 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE KMB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.27. 1,184,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,315. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.91 and its 200-day moving average is $133.89. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $125.27 and a twelve month high of $143.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.55%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.71.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

