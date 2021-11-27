Insight Folios Inc Makes New Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,472 shares of company stock valued at $8,517,203. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.59.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $2.54 on Friday, hitting $228.36. The company had a trading volume of 592,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,006. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $133.60 and a 52 week high of $232.45. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.