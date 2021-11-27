LCM Capital Management Inc Has $258,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

LCM Capital Management Inc cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,127 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 48.1% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after buying an additional 1,923,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after buying an additional 1,747,686 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $175,262,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Target by 149.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 808,507 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $164,810,000 after purchasing an additional 484,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TGT traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,180,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,598. The firm has a market cap of $120.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.10 and a 200-day moving average of $244.15. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.66%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

