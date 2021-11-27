Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) Short Interest Update

Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 87.8% from the October 31st total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,053,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VYST remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 352,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,210,219. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. Vystar has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.06.

Vystar Company Profile

Vystar Corp. engages in the manufacture and owning of eco-friendly products for the home, office, and medical sectors. Its product portfolio includes mattresses, gloves, mattress toppers, pillows, air purifiers residential, and air purifiers medical. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Worcester, MA.

