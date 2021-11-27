Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) Short Interest Update

Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 87.8% from the October 31st total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,053,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of VYST remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 352,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,210,219. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. Vystar has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.06.
Vystar Company Profile
