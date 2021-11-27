Victoria plc (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) Short Interest Update

Victoria plc (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the October 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
OTCMKTS VCCTF remained flat at $$14.41 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,810. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.89. Victoria has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $15.85.
About Victoria
See Also: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.