Victoria plc (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) Short Interest Update

Victoria plc (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the October 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS VCCTF remained flat at $$14.41 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,810. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.89. Victoria has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $15.85.

About Victoria

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

