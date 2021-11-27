Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $767,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $161.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.18. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.06 and a 52-week high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.