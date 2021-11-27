Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 46,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 136.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,021,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,937,000 after acquiring an additional 589,682 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.93. The company had a trading volume of 807,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,233. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.19 and a 1-year high of $55.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.10.

