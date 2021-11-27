PolySwarm (NCT) Price Reaches $0.0103 on Top Exchanges

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $15.96 million and approximately $22,842.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolySwarm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

