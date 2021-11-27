Ceres (CERES) Trading Down 23.9% This Week

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 27th. One Ceres coin can now be purchased for $224.60 or 0.00408526 BTC on major exchanges. Ceres has a total market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $390,620.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ceres has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00065103 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00079259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00106221 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,106.88 or 0.07470114 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,906.27 or 0.99870585 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Ceres

Ceres’ total supply is 9,341 coins and its circulating supply is 7,091 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

