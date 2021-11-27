Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.000-$10.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $33.350-$33.400 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTD. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,552.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,396.60.

Shares of MTD stock traded down $21.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,496.65. 78,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,318. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $1,033.40 and a 12 month high of $1,626.62. The company has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,470.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,442.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The company had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.02 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total transaction of $400,175.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.49, for a total transaction of $10,057,109.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,896 shares of company stock worth $24,532,645 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $89,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

