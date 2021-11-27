Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 33,939 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 33,939 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $24,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,827,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its position in Honeywell International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Bank of The West increased its position in Honeywell International by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 84,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,466,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.73.

NYSE:HON opened at $208.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.55 and a twelve month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.