Fortem Financial Group LLC Increases Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UGI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,444,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,085,728,000 after buying an additional 1,768,944 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of UGI by 69.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,121,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,446 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,469,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,240,000 after acquiring an additional 731,379 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,239,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 337.1% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 727,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after acquiring an additional 561,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $5,771,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $67,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,900 shares of company stock worth $5,856,990. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.07 and a 200 day moving average of $45.43.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 30.53%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UGI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.