Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 963 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Amundi bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $402,403,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Amgen by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $601,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,366 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,247,000 after purchasing an additional 871,428 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 25,684.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 478,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 476,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,420,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $833,756,000 after purchasing an additional 465,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.50.

AMGN stock opened at $201.09 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.47 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $113.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.24.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.