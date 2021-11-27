Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,938 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.9% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,572 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321,334 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,726,000 after buying an additional 5,774,534 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,220,000 after buying an additional 3,149,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,862,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,700,000 after buying an additional 288,952 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.97. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

