Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,650 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 31.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $214.58 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.39 and a 1 year high of $221.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

