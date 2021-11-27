Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 600 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,923 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $250.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $257.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.20%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

