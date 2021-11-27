Short Interest in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Drops By 95.1%

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 95.1% from the October 31st total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in East Resources Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in East Resources Acquisition by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 644,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,343,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in East Resources Acquisition by 611.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in East Resources Acquisition by 2.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 97,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

ERES traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.89. 43,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,660. East Resources Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

