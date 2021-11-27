CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Short Interest Up 1,018.5% in November

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,900 shares, a growth of 1,018.5% from the October 31st total of 16,800 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 510,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CN Energy Group. in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in CN Energy Group. in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CN Energy Group. in the second quarter valued at $100,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CNEY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 260,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,450. CN Energy Group. has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $5.83.

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. Its product is primarily used in pharmaceutical and industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production markets. The company also serves activated carbon wholesalers and companies engaging in the activated carbon deep processing business.

