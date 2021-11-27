Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Short Interest Update

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, a growth of 693.3% from the October 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,740,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $12,439,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $11,750,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,435,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 898.3% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 998,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 898,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANZU remained flat at $$9.79 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,676. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.73.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

