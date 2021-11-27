Analysts Expect Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Will Announce Earnings of $2.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Grindrod Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.85. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping will report full-year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Grindrod Shipping.

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.19.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRIN. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grindrod Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of GRIN stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $14.51. 191,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,456. Grindrod Shipping has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.32 million, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 25,408.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter. 7.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grindrod Shipping (GRIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.