Analysts Expect Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) to post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Crown ElectroKinetics’ earnings. Crown ElectroKinetics reported earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown ElectroKinetics will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.43 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Crown ElectroKinetics.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRKN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown ElectroKinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Dawson James began coverage on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crown ElectroKinetics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics during the third quarter worth $104,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics during the third quarter worth $997,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Crown ElectroKinetics by 24.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics during the third quarter worth $200,000. 9.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRKN stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.50. 17,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,503. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $50.86 million and a PE ratio of -1.12. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $6.09.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

